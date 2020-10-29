The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce has joined a coalition of state organizations and local chambers in opposition to a proposed change to the Illinois Constitution that would change the way Illinois residents’ income is taxed.
Illinois currently has a flat income tax rate as mandated by the Constitution. Everyone pays a tax on their income at the same rate (currently 4.95%) and corporations pay the same tax rate (currently 7%). The current rate protects taxpayers by allowing the state to levy only one tax based on income.
The Constitutional amendment proposes to eliminate this taxpayer protection and opens the door to multiple tax rates on multiple types of income. Rates will be set by statute, not by the Constitution, and there are no requirements on how the tax income can be spent.
Proponents of the Constitutional Amendment claim the revised tax structure would lower the tax rate on middle and lower incomes and raise taxes on higher income wage earners. Estimates are that the revised tax structure would bring in an estimated $3.6 billion in new revenue to the state.
The amendment gives the Legislature power to increase taxes on any group of taxpayers with no limits and no accountability and without any requirement to use the additional revenue to fund essential needs such as health care, education or public safety.
The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has studied the issue and has voted in opposition to the Constitutional Amendment.
The Board of Directors of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, which represents 550 regional businesses and their 15,000 employees, opposes the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that will allow a new progressive tax structure on the grounds that such an amendment harms businesses of all types and sizes; will cost Illinois jobs, hurt workers, and allows the Legislature to raise taxes on all levels of income without limit. The proposed change leaves the door open for more than one tax on income and types of income. The increase in revenue is not tied to any type of spending cuts, providing an open checkbook for a legislature that already has ethical challenges.
The Chamber’s mission is to strengthen member business and stimulate regional prosperity. This amendment does neither.
Small businesses and individuals have been especially hard hit this year. While the amendment promises lower taxes for smaller incomes, the amendment removes any restrictions on rates. Small businesses account for an ever-increasing percentage of business income and employment in Illinois and frequently operate as sole proprietors or through some form of tax pass-through entity (partnerships, Sub-S Corps, or as an LLP/LLC). As such, small business owners pay individual income tax on their business income, rather than corporate tax. Increasing tax rates on small businesses leaves less available revenue for economic expansion such as hiring additional employees or making capital investments.
Under the proposal, corporate income would be taxed at flat rate of 10.49%, the third-highest rate in the nation, while the highest bracket for pass-through business income would be taxed at 9.49%, the fourth highest in the nation.
The tax increase would rank Illinois as No. 3 in highest Corporate Tax Rate and No. 4 in Pass -Through Entity Tax Rate in the U.S.
Illinois already has the second highest property taxes nationally. Illinois’ average sales tax statewide is 8.78% compared to the national average of 6.99%. While Illinois is discussing increasing income tax rates, our neighboring states have been lowering their tax rates. Indiana dropped from 3.4% to 3.23%, Missouri dropped from 5.9% to 5.5%, Iowa plans to decrease to 6.5%, and Kentucky recently changed from a progressive tax system down to a flat rate of 5%.
The proposed amendment to increase taxes also introduces new powers to the General Assembly that more easily allows taking away of credits and incentives depending on an individual’s tax bracket, and makes it easier for the state to begin taxing retirement pensions and Social Security income.
There is no cap on future increases and tax brackets. The legislature has already approved an eight tax bracket plan for Illinoisans (instead of one, which is simpler to understand and plan). The plan can be changed at any time by the legislature.
The projected increased revenue (estimated at $3.6 billion) doesn’t address the state’s growing pension issue (which is close to third of the state’s $40 billion FY19/20 Budget).
Illinois lost more than 850,000 residents to other states during the past decade, causing the state’s population to shrink for six consecutive years and suffer the largest raw decline of any state in the 2010s.
The largest group leaving were prime working-age residents, which erodes the state’s future. Since 2010, Illinois has lost prime working-age individuals of every race and ethnicity to other states on net.
Will lower-income residents see a tax savings?
Here are three examples of Proposed Tax Impact, which doesn’t appear to save current taxpayers much (at the expense of driving out higher income earners and businesses that are likely creating and providing the jobs in Illinois):
- Single Individual, $40K/year: $20 less tax annually ($0.75 biweekly paycheck), based on proposed 4.75% rate vs. current 4.95% flat rate.
- Married Couple, $80K/year: $40 of less tax annually ($1.50 biweekly paycheck), based on proposed 4.90% vs. current 4.95% flat rate.
- Married Couple, $280K/year: $700 of more tax annually ($30 biweekly paycheck), based on proposed 7.75% vs. current 4.95% flat tax.
Illinois fiscal policy and tax laws should actively promote economic growth in Illinois by encouraging increased capital investment, productivity, and the creation of new jobs for the citizens of Illinois.
A graduated or progressive income tax can create a very real disincentive to work as it punishes, through higher tax rates, those who choose to work more hours or longer days to get ahead in their profession and increase their income.
Finally, we question the placement on the election ballot which can be easily overlooked and the intentionally confusing ballot language make it difficult for voters to truly understand what they are being asked to vote on.
You can learn more about the proposed Constitutional Amendment at chambersagainsttax/Effingham.com
Norma Lansing, President & CEO
Jeff Speer, Chairman of the Board
Effingham County Chamber of Commerce
