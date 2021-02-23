Thank you for tarring all of Altamont with the same brush. ("Our View: Wishing David Martin the best … and that some in Altamont had treated him better," Feb. 19, 2021.) You assumed the only reason a small Illinois town could possibly object to, or be looking closely at, this school superintendent was homophobia. Shame on you!
Did you consider that the school board declined to renew the most recent Unit 10 superintendent's contract? This was done with no explanation to the public.
Couple that with the Culturally Responsive and Leading Standards, how can you fault anyone in a community for paying attention to the direction of their education system or criticize them for looking up David Martin? And it is fair to say, what they found was a bit outlandish.
Teachers, as they are nearing graduation in college, are told to clean up or delete their social media accounts. They are told to "not be seen on Facebook holding a beer" because that could be grounds to not be hired or to be dismissed.
Does this standard only hold for teachers but not administrators? If this was a woman applying for a 1st grade teaching position who had spent time as a burlesque performer named Lucious Linda Longlegs, would her not being hired be an issue? Would you have noticed?
Four out of 5 Americans distrust the news. This is why! And no, you can not hide behind the "opinion" disclaimer. You are expected to provide "fair and unbiased" even in perspective.
Was what happened to Dr. Martin hasty and biased? Probably, but so was your opinion.
Tom Denton
Mason
