My name is Layne Jones and I am a member of the Beecher City Boy Scout Troop. I am a Life Scout working toward my Eagle Scout rank by completing a service and leadership project.
For my project, I chose the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child shoebox program. This program collects much needed gifts such as personal hygiene items, school supplies, small toys and clothes, and other blessings a child might need or want.
I chose this project because of the number of children along with their families and community members who will be reached with these gifts. I have helped at my church collecting items and packing boxes since I was about 4 years old, and this program has become very special to me.
A little bit about how the shoebox process works: Each shoebox is filled with the supplies mentioned above and Gospel booklets to spread the Good News of God's love and salvation. The boxes are then sent to children in over 100 countries around the world.
In addition to collecting the items to pack inside the boxes, I am also asking for $10 per box to pay for the label for international shipping and processing fees. I estimated the total cost of each complete box to be $25- $10 for the shipping label and about $15 for the items to put inside.
With each box comes a tracking number so you are able to follow your gift as it makes its way to the child. You can also personalize each box by choosing boy/girl and an age range to keep in mind while buying items and packing.
I have set my goal at collecting 100 packed and labeled boxes by Saturday, Nov. 19. If you would like to sponsor a box or two (or more!) please let me know. I have ordered and assembled shoe boxes if you would like one, or any regular size shoebox will work. I will also pick up your box when it's filled.
If you live far away, are pressed for time, or would prefer me to do the shopping, I would be happy to accept the $25 in your name. I will purchase the items, pack the box, add the shipping label, and send you the information to follow your box to its destination.
If you feel led to give but are not able to pay the entire $25 for the items and shipping, any monetary gift or supplies donated are much appreciated. Every little bit helps me reach my goal!
There will be a container for monetary donations at the Beecher City Foodliner, and I have an account set up at First State Bank of Beecher City if you would like to drop off a donation there. If you would like to make arrangements to donate supplies, contact me at the below phone number or email
I am really excited about this project and can't wait to see how many children we will reach! If you have any questions or would like more information on the Samaritan's Purse or Operation Christmas Child ministry, please contact me at the phone number or email address listed below.
I have also included my mom's Venmo if anyone would prefer to donate that way.
Thank you all for your support with this service project and with everything I do!
217-994-8162
Venmo @cspencer_83
Layne Jones
Beecher City
