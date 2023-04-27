Each morning pray for guidance
The PLAN ... What is the plan? Good question. Only God knows the plan of our life. We do not need a plan, we need to trust and ask Him daily to guide us. He will introduce us to the plan, he will guide us where we need to be.
St. Mark the Evangelist was asked by the people of Rome to write down everything St. Peter said. He did, this is known as the Gospel of Mark, the life of Christ.
But did you know originally he went as a missionary with St. Paul and Barnabas to bring the teachings of Christ to new lands? He became discouraged and went back home. He then became braver and went to Rome with St. Peter. Thank God he listened and followed the PLAN, for this is how we received one of the greatest Books, the Gospel of Mark.
Tonight I had our newest member “Ranger” a four year old horse out. I was trying to teach him trust. I would introduce the blanket to him and he was afraid. He would bolt. It put the fear in him. Recently, he was hurt by a human so he wants to shy away from those memories of pain. Once I actually got the blanket on him and covered him he felt protected. It just takes time to trust.
Each of us is a lot like Ranger. We want to run from the PLAN. We are scared. His WORD petrifies us and it is so easy to go along with worldly views. It is when we realize that we need to follow the Godly rules is when we will allow the cloak of the blood of Jesus wrapped around us to keep us safe and protect us from the wickedness and snares of the devil.
So I challenge you each morning to pray for guidance. Lord please guide me to where you want me to be and whom should be on my path today. Open my ears, eyes and mouth to what Your PLAN is for me today.
Notice your plan today and every day. Just trust in Him.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
What are the real mass killings?
Let’s be fair and truthful, liberal journalist. In reference to the story in the EDN on page A5 on April 22, “US mass killings on record pace,” by Associated Press writers Stefanie Dazio and Larry Fenn:
The true mass killings is not guns, but murdering babies. And drugs. Let’s be truthful and fair and tell it like it is.
Pastor Loy Cash, Effingham
