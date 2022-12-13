I just read that Representative Mary Miller has been quoted as saying, “Today, we can celebrate that the Biden COVID vaccine mandate for our troops will finally end thanks to the hard work of a small group of conservatives who held the line on behalf of our armed forces.” This was in reference to Republicans inserting a line in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act which requires the military to stop the COVID vaccine mandate.
Representative Miller, and those like her, are doing more to harm the military than the Taliban ever did. She has put a question in the minds of military personnel. Namely, why should I follow orders when those refusing vaccines didn’t ? That is unacceptable. In so very many ways.
No group within the military should have that right. They had their day in court and they lost. The U.S. military has no place for factions. That a U.S. Representative would do something to create discord among the ranks is unconscionable.
In the end, it just goes to an ever growing list of questionable actions and statements she has made. Luckily for her, the military will continue to protect her, regardless of her attempt to sabotage the military’s esprit de’ corps and its core values: Duty, Integrity, Ethics, Honor, Courage, and Loyalty.
Sarah Poelker, Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.