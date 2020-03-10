I’ve been watching the race for the 15th Congressional District intently, and as a farmer, I’m concerned about the people Mary Miller is associating with. She’s proud to tout endorsements from Ted Cruz and members of the House Freedom Caucus. Mary Miller has accepted a huge amount of money from the House Freedom Caucus for TV ads and mailers.
There’s a big problem with those endorsements: they actively embrace policies that would harm farmers. The House Freedom Caucus nearly killed the Farm Bill with their votes against the legislation in 2018. Without the Farm Bill, there would be no money for soil and water conservation and there would be no federal crop insurance. Many farmers are required to have proof of federal crop insurance to get an operating loan to plant their crop. Without federal crop insurance, thousands of farmers in central and southern Illinois would have lost their shirts last year thanks to flooding and poor yields.
Ted Cruz has personally campaigned against ethanol and biodiesel.
Mary Miller has a problem. The people financing her campaign will demand that she vote with them to negatively affect us. She won’t support the Farm Bill. She won’t support renewable fuels. She won’t support us.
How do we defeat nearly one-half million dollars of Washington D.C. based campaign contributions? We do it one vote at a time. Make your vote count. Vote for a candidate who will stand with us and vote for us. Vote for a Christian conservative farmer. Vote Darren Duncan for Congress.
Congressman Conway from Texas, Congressman Crawford from Arkansas, the two leading Republicans on the House Ag committee, endorsed Mr. Duncan because they are fearful that Mrs. Miller would vote against the farm bill.
J. Tom Donnell
Republican Precinct Committeeman, Coles County
Humboldt
