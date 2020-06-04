l’d like to address the view stated in an editorial in last week’s Effingham Daily News about the separation of church and state. (“Our View: Decision on removal of cross from mural deserved public discussion,” May 27. 2020.)
I don’t know where this comes from. The Frst Amendment states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” Nowhere else does the constitution state anything more on religion.
I think the City Council did what was necessary to stay out of a long court battle, but I wish they would have given everyone more of a heads up about their decision. The person that complained about the cross had a right to state their view. But, as Christians, we also have rights.
To prove this I made a cross for my sister and myself to put on our houses. I hope others will do the same.
During World War II, Winston Churchill sent a letter to Adolph Hitler and it goes like this: “We will have no truce or parlay with you Hitler or the grisly gang who work your wicked will. You do your worst – and we will do our best.”
We as Christians have no malice in our hearts towards those that disagree with us.
So, you do your worst and we will do our best.
Jim Lange
Effngham
