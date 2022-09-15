"Where were you when the world stopped spinning on that September day?" Famous words by Alan Jackson.
Most everyone can tell you where they were on 9/11 and the crazy emotions they felt at that moment. It may have been fear, anxiousness, pain, guilt, helplessness, sorrow, grief, turmoil, gratefulness, panic, loss ... and this could go on and on, for that day that we were all stabbed right through our American heart.
Do you remember:
Where you were when laws were passed to kill innocent babies in the womb?
Where you were when GOD was removed from our schools?
Where you were when the little boy or girl went to sleep last night in pain from starvation?
Where you were when the elderly or handicap needed a hand or a friend to talk to and you walked on by?
Where you were when laws were passed and officials elected that our beautiful children are to be taught of various sexual innuendos or indoctrination and how to actually perform said act?
In Corinthians 1:12-13 it states: "As a body is one though it has many parts, and all the parts of the body, though many, are one body, so also Christ. For in one Spirit we were all baptized into one body, whether Jews or Greeks, slaves or free persons, and we were all given to drink of one spirit."
Therefore, I ask of you since we are all one body in Christ, where are you now?
Where will you go from here?
The real question is where can I go from here and what can I do for others to move from the evil we are witnessing right now?
Our country needs you to be a part of the body and do your part whether small or big.
We need to do our research, and we need to fast and pray. We must get out and vote. We also need to do our part and be specific about our prayer. Blessings to each of you on this journey of where I should be.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
