What do you think of when you hear the word disconnect? We will probably have different answers by age. You could think the phone operator disconnected you on your phone line. Maybe you were disconnected on your internet. Maybe you disconnected the disc from the tractor.
So many ways to think of the meaning of this word. So in reality we have just celebrated Pentecost. Pentecost is when the Holy Spirit came down in tongues of fire on the Apostles. Maybe we should disconnect with the worldly things for at least an hour per day. We can gradually increase this time as life goes on.
The last few weekends we have been horse riding and have been disconnected from any phone service. This has been so wonderful since we were just out enjoying nature and disconnecting from the electronic world. We saw deer, groundhogs, squirrels, fish, turtles, leaves and trees and the beautiful fragrance of honey suckle.
The Holy Spirit would love for us to connect with him. He will gladly give us the fruits of the spirit which are: Wisdom, Understanding, Piety, Fear of the Lord, Counsel, Fortitude, and Knowledge. Each of these will strengthen us and give us the ability and graces to strive to live for Eternity.
We must be open to allow the spirit into our soul, body and mind. If we are not willing to be open and give the time out of our busy schedule, he may not be open to give us the gifts we have been promised in Conformation. Are you willing to disconnect right now, this very moment from the electronic world and make a connection with the spiritual world. Make the connection and ask the Holy Spirit to guide you each day on your adventures. Ask each morning for these gifts and he will guide you through the precious moments he has promised each one us.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
