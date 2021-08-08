Democracy is under threat from “religious extremists” who are attacking freedom under the guise of God before country. Our founding fathers made it crystal clear in the Constitution that the government should be separate from religion. Throughout history man has called upon the faithful to go to war and kill infidels when it really is for monetary gain or just plain hatred of someone whose ideas or even appearance is different.
Going to Springfield and reading the Gettysburg Address, again, the last sentence is still an eye opener.
“That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” Abraham Lincoln, Nov. 19, 1863.
Jeffrey Lee
Effingham
