The new Congressman for the Effingham area will realistically be decided by the primary election on March 17. I hope you don't base your vote on who you see the most TV ads or signs for, I encourage you to put some thought into who the best candidate is.
Darren Duncan was elected to his local school board for two terms. During that time he was able to bring the school district out of debt. He was appointed and then elected to the Vermillion County Board, He currently serves as Vermillion County Treasurer. He had done all this while continuing his family’s seven generation tradition of farming.
Darren is the kind of conservative Republican we want in Congress. He is pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment and against illegal immigration. He will stand with President Trump to help him pass a conservatve agenda.
Darren Duncan does not run away from a difficult fight. And he's not using hundreds of thousands of dollars from DC to try to buy the election. Please consider voting Darren Duncan for Congress in the March 17th primary.
Lisa Sudkamp
Effingham
Effingham County Precinct Committeeman
