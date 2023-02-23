Dance like no one is watching
Tonight my heart hurts for my dear friend Jane Montello. Her husband Lenny lost his battle with cancer but now is at peace with our dear Lord.
Have you ever wondered if those Halmark love stories were true? Well, this beautiful couple proved to me that this was reality. So many nights we all danced together and are all family. So many nights their smiles were contagious. So many nights they would glide across the floor like gliding on air.
You wanted what they had. Lenny’s brown hat tilted down and Jane’s flowing skirt bellowed in the air as they waltzed across the room. They had a love like no other and they showed so much grace together. Jane was faithfully by his side. We will truly miss you, Lenny.
But, this also reminds me that we are entering into Lent. Can we ask our selves if Jesus is really real?
The love He has for each and every one of us is so deep so strong. His faithfulness was so strong He died for each of our sins, yours, mine and theirs. What a love story this is. He is always holding our hand and dancing us across the floor. Letting us glide thru our troubles as he is the one that guides us.
His smile is always there for us to receive his Joy. Joy that is real. Joy that makes our heart explode. So this Lent remember the love the good Lord has for each one of us.
How can we love him back so much as he loves us. Start by loving your neighbor as yourself. Bring them joy. Instead of just giving up something, why not give your time to a neighbor? Maybe someone who needs a little uplifting. Help them to glide thru their problems.
Remember that we should adore Christ Jesus for what He gave up for you and me and dance like no one is watching.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
Illinois Insurance Association: Be prepared for flooding
Unstable weather patterns may cause flooding in the coming weeks. Just a few inches of floodwater can make roadways dangerous and damage property. The Illinois Insurance Association and its member companies encourage residents to be prepared.
Be familiar with flood and flash flood advisories, watches, and warnings. Establish safety procedures for these communications, and be sure household members know how to respond. For example, never drive, walk, or swim through floodwater. Keep children away from storm drains that pull water off flooded streets. Avoid bridges that may be structurally compromised by rushing water underneath.
Floodwater causes major damage to homes and belongings. Repairing structural damage and replacing ruined possessions causes financial hardship. Many intend to turn to a homeowners or renters insurance company for help, not realizing these policies exclude flood-related property damage.
Insurance for flood-related damage to dwellings and personal belongings is available by purchasing flood insurance. Federally insured mortgage lenders require flood insurance on homes in high-risk areas. Flood insurance is optional for everyone else.
Consider buying flood insurance even if your home is not in a floodplain or has never flooded. It’s the only way to have guaranteed access to money to overcome flood-related damage. Government assistance is unreliable and typically comes from low-interest loans that must be repaid.
Contact a local property insurance agent for details on flood insurance cost, coverage options, and restrictions. Act soon, though, as coverage begins 30 days after the policy’s effective date!
Kevin J. Martin, Executive Director Illinois Insurance Association
State Rep. Adam Niemerg: Parents, students deserve an agenda-free education
Parents and students deserve an agenda-free education and under the Freedom of Education Act, they would be guaranteed that right.
During the pandemic, parents witnessed the kind of curriculum being taught to their kids and for many of them, it was an eye-opening experience. But opting out of classes parents find objectionable has proven to be more challenging than it should be. The Freedom of Education Act protects the right of conscience for students and parents.
House Bill 2184 creates the Freedom of Education Act and prevents public school districts and universities and colleges from compelling a student to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to specified tenets. It also gives students, parents, and legal guardians the right to object to and refuse any unit of instruction or required course of study that directs, requires, or otherwise compels a student to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to any of the specified tenets and requires school boards to review and resolve objections to the school curriculum.
Education should be about helping students learn how to think rather than teaching them what to think. There is no place in our schools for cultural indoctrination. We must protect and preserve parental rights.
I have introduced House Bill 2184, which awaits assignment to a legislative committee.
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.