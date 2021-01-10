U.S. Rep. Mary Miller has apologized for citing Hitler in a speech last week to the Moms for America. Good idea. Mentioning Hitler in public discourse is a no-win move. Even if he was right (which he was, very unremarkably, in this case.)
What concerns me is the fuss demonstrated by others at her comment. This is an unusual subject for an editorial of the EDN, which does not often take an editorial position, and even less often about anything controversial. (“Our View: U.S. Rep. Mary Miller must apologize," Jan. 8. 2021.) Reports of her comment quote Gov. Pritzker, Sen. Duckworth, Rep. Kinzinger (R-IL), the head of the World Jewish Congress, among others, expressing outrage. What’s the real big deal?
In my opinion, it is an effort to smear the new kid on the block; to create a negative impression of a woman who has just begun her first term in a very tightly-divided Congress. Mary Miller is a wife and mother, farmer, teacher, good citizen, patriot, certainly a friend to many; but little-known outside of her Coles County community (I have met and talked with her, but only briefly). Seize the opportunity to make her look bad! “Hitler was right” – what a gift! Use it, push it, pound on it! (Her quote? “Hitler was right about one thing. Whoever has the youth has the future.”)
Even worse, this kind of behavior is becoming common practice among media of all types: misrepresenting events, filling news stories with opinion and conclusion words, very selective and prejudicial use of facts, completely omitting entire stories that reflect badly on favored persons, making big stories about trivial issues that reflect badly on unfavored persons. When I glance at AP stories about President Trump in the EDN, I am appalled by the profligate use of words that disparage him right in the text. This is not professional or responsible journalism. But now it’s commonplace, even among the best-known media in the country, newspapers and networks that have given up devotion to objectivity, but without admitting it. In the meantime, social media (as distinct from news media) are shutting off, cancelling many people with the “wrong” opinions, based on arbitrary interpretations of the sites’ rules of service.
(I want to emphasize that I think a local newspaper is a valuable asset to a community. I am a subscriber to EDN because I appreciate its coverage of local institutions and events. This is important stuff! I have suggested to Editor Jeff Long that the paper should concentrate even more on what’s happening here, and in the area and even the state, and give minimal space to wire-service reports of stories covered all over the Internet.)
Free speech and accurate reporting are at risk in this country like never before, and the biggest threats are those who have the platforms and the tools to portray reality any way they want. Rep. Mary Miller has gotten nasty treatment in this matter. It’s an example of a dangerous trend. The Moms for America stated, “We know the real issue has nothing to do with Hitler, but the fact that [Miller] is a woman of courage who speaks truth in a time of universal deceit.”
Rick Siemer
Teutopolis
