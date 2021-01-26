Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..
Updated: January 27, 2021 @ 4:53 pm
Effingham, Illinois
Congratulations and thanks to the Effingham County Health Department. Their organization and efficiency in delivering the COVID shots was perfect.
Claudine Rush
Effingham
