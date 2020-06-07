COVID-19 continues to be a major force in our country, and will continue to affect our daily lives. Three reports surfaced last week, some bad, some hopeful, but certainly important, and I wish to make readers aware.
First, the U.S. hit 100,000 deaths last Tuesday from COVID-19, and Illinois hit 5,000 deaths last Wednesday. These numbers are tragic. COVID 19 is a killer and is not gone. The numbers of new cases in the US has been steady since the tenth of May.
Second, an article published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) last Wednesday looked at the stay at home order. The group from the University of Minnesota studied the effect of the stay at home order in Ohio, Colorado, Minnesota and Virginia. They report that the hospitalization rate dropped by over 50% from expected levels in two states within 5 days after the order was issued and all four states experienced major drops in hospitalization in a short period of time. The graphs of the improvement of reality from the expected results are dramatic. Staying at home was the correct call.
Third, from ProPublica, an independent nonprofit newsroom, comes the report of the success in Illinois achieving the White House and CDC guidelines for reopening. These guidelines were:
1) A downward trajectory of influenza like illnesses reported in a 14-day period.
2) A downward trajectory of COVID-19-like syndrome cases within a 14-day period.
3) A downward trajectory of documented cases of positive tests as a percent of total tests down within a 14-day period.
4) The ability to treat all patients without crisis care (adequate ICU spaces)
5) A robust testing program in place for at-risk health care workers.
Only Illinois and New York have met all five guidelines, a major achievement. Unfortunately, several states that are reopening have only met one of the five guidelines at the time of reopening. The fact that Illinois has met these guidelines speaks to the fact that the people of Illinois are able to successfully work together and to the correctness of Governor Pritzker’s direction in fighting COVID-19. We have come a long way but there is still much to do. Please continue your masks.
Daniel Niebrugge, MD, Effingham
