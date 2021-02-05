County should enact tipping fee at landfill
I would like to address the Hosting/Tipping Fee issue related to the proposed new landfill. A Tipping Fee is restricted for environmental uses. Looking through the lens of a strictly business perspective, recycling is not a money making endeavor. It involves work and an outlay of money with little to show for it, except preservation of our environment and a better and safer living for all.
From a deeply held religious viewpoint, I believe it is the right thing to do. I believe it is our obligation to care for this Earth. One cannot abuse your home without consequences for the present and future. I believe that Earth is a gift to us with a corresponding responsibility to protect and care for what we have been given. We are co-creators in the unfolding of the narrative of life.
Catholic Charities had a vibrant recycling program, but we had to end the program due to high cost. We found another company who would share our excess clothing with other human service agencies, with people who are homeless, and people in Third World countries. What would have happened to our excess clothing? To the landfill.
I request a serious consideration of a Tipping Fee, money dedicated solely for environmental purposes, i.e. recycling, composting, educating, reusing waste products ... remembering this is not extra fee placed on citizens. The issue is a matter of caring for our earth and benefitting every member of the community now and for years to come.
Sister Carol Beckermann, OSF Area Director, Effingham Catholic Charities
Prejudgment interest law needed in Illinois
For a person who has suffered a life-altering injury, incurred serious medical expenses, or lost a loved one who was the family breadwinner, their suffering is often compounded by immoral legal delay tactics employed by businesses and insurers.
Illinois State Medical Society President Dr. Robert Panton in a recent letter asks Gov. JB Pritzker to veto House Bill 3360. (“Bill would drive up cost of practicing medicine in Illinois,” Feb. 5, 2021.) The legislation entitles those whose cases have been deemed meritorious by a judge or jury to collect prejudgment interest from the date of the injury to the date of the judgment.
The reason this change is necessary is to prevent deep-pocketed defendants from dragging out cases in the hopes that injured parties or their families will become so financially desperate they accept a settlement that is far less than they likely would have received after a favorable verdict.
In truth, ninety-seven percent of civil cases filed in Illinois reach a settlement without trial. In those instances, prejudgment interest would not accrue. Nor do defendants pay prejudgment interest when they win. This legislation only applies to a tiny fraction of cases.
Panton claims that doctors will flee Illinois if the measure becomes law, omitting that 46 states have some form of prejudgment interest. In the past, ISMS has used scare tactics against legislation it doesn’t like, but the number of doctors engaged in patient care has never declined. As one of America’s economic, education, and culture powerhouses, Illinois will remain an attractive place to practice medicine.
Mandating prejudgment interest will reduce civil litigation docket congestion, incentivize timely resolution of meritorious claims, and lessen the burden on the court system – saving taxpayer money.
Too often, justice delayed has meant justice denied. By signing this bill, Gov. Pritzker can continue his efforts to make our legal system fairer for all.
Larry R. Rogers, Jr. President, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association
