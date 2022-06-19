Effingham County has been blessed with $6.6 million dollars of Covid funds under the American Rescue Plan Act. Counties have a great deal of flexibility in the use of these funds for the provision of general government services. Effingham County Board has surveyed the various county officers as to their needs and wants. As you can imagine, we have received a multitude of requests for equipment, software, building improvements, vehicles, Covid worker stipends, scholarships, and aid for non profits. So how should these funds be used as the needs and wants are endless?
The funds must be allocated to specific uses by 12/31/24 and spent by 12/31/26. This is a one-time source of funds not available on a sustaining basis. The county does have some needs that will benefit from this grant of federal funds such as repairs to our office buildings, safety and enhanced technology at the jail. I have hopes that we might improve accessibility of child care and thereby increase our work force. There are other requests that give me concern. One such request is for $900,000 to construct a new T-hanger at the airport. This building would house 10 private planes with rents that do not support the investment. Spending $90,000 to benefit one individual must be compared with spending that $90,000 on a bridge or road improvements that benefit far more individuals and farm businesses. Expanding the health department parking lot is also questionable in my mind. Roads, bridges, broadband, aid to low income families, and workforce development rank higher in my opinion.
My purpose in writing this letter is to generate interest and involvement by the public. The Board needs to hear from you with your ideas as to how these funds should be spent. I feel that the local media does a good job of reporting our agenda and decisions but I see a need for more public input. Oh, we hear complaints and requests for benefits but seldom do we get suggestions as to what our local government could be doing to improve our community. Residents are welcome to attend Board meetings and are given the opportunity to make a short statement. The regular board meeting is the third of Monday each month.
One final observation is that our citizens need to be using the public transit buses that operate throughout the county. Ridership is improving since the worst months of the pandemic but the March report shows only 202 unduplicated riders taking 2,572 rides. The monthly cost to taxpayers (coming from federal funds) was $95,550 or $37.15 per ride. This is a very valuable service to those who use the system; why aren’t more people using the bus, especially in light of high gas prices?
Norbert Soltwedel
Shumway
District A County Board member
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.