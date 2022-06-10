In his column on the Opinion page on June 3, "Stop blaming guns," Paul Rhodes talks about a lack of counselors.

Proverbs 11:14: "For lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won through many advisers."

Why the lack? We have allowed this to happen.

2 Timothy 4:3: "For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers ..." Verse 4: "And they shall turn away their ears from the truth."

I would be happy to sit down with anyone inquiring of God's word.

Pastor Loy Cash

Effingham

