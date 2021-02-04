After observing yet another Confederate flag flapping in the breeze here in our county, I was prompted to put pen to paper. In the last several years I’ve seen this symbol rearing its ugly head on flagpoles, caps, shirts, trucks, and in windows.
Not so long ago I saw yet another such flag & at the base of the flagpole from which it was swaying lay a stone tablet engraved with the Ten Commandments. What a juxtaposition! Didn’t Jesus say, to love God wholly & totally & to love one’s neighbor are the greatest commandments of all.
I am sure there are many citizens in this community who find this flag as offensive as I do. First and foremost, it symbolizes all that our country has fought against. Have some of us forgotten the outcome of the Civil War?
And, we need only look to such current events as the Jan. 6 insurrection to reflect on the fragility of our democracy & the brave men & women who have fought so hard to preserve it. We are one nation under God, are we not? This monstrosity of a symbol belongs to the past where it should be kept as a stark reminder of what greed, hatred, & intolerance can lead to.
President Lincoln & Dr. King are probably up there in those hallowed halls weeping. I know I am.
Judith Lee
Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.