Climb to the highest point. Did you know thru instinct, an eagle can detect a storm coming? They then will fly to the highest point. When the storm is arriving they raise their wings yo be carried by the winds and soar above the storm to be safe.
Did you know that there were three children that witnessed apparitions at Fatima? The sky was so bright it was hard to look up they were scrutinized. Lucia, Jacinto and Franscico were the three that were chosen to be spoken to. Oh wouldn't it be nice to be the one that she spoke to?
This is the Lenten season. It seems we are all going thru some kind of turmoil and have many crosses to bear. We need to have faith.
We need to look up to our Father in heaven and get to know him better. Climb as high as we can on that mountain of love, faith and knowledge of God so that when the crosses come, we will be prepared. God will lift us up above our storm and as the eagle glides with the wind, we will glide with the grace of God.
He will carry our burdens and crosses for us. We must learn to rely on him. We must ask and we will soar above the problems of this world.
Just as the three little children stood their grounds after being scrutinized and called liars. We must stand tall and fight the good fight. Standing for God is not always easy. We must stand for something or fall for anything.
Show the world your faith, stand up, be proud. Allow God to carry you thru and above the storms of life. All we need to do is climb to the highest point and just ask for God's favor.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.