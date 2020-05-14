In light of the recent activity throughout the state of Illinois relative to the governor's stay at home order, the city of Effingham would like to clarify its position regarding this matter.
The City of Effingham is a non-home rule community and as such is authorized to take only such actions as are specifically authorized by the state of Illinois. The state of Illinois, through the governor and state General Assembly, has not authorized the city to make decisions or determinations regarding the opening of businesses. However, the city shares the same concerns as recently discussed within the news media, and it desires for businesses to reopen under a safe plan.
The city relies on the expertise of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and other reputable organizations, including the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to keep its citizens safe during the reopening.
In addition, the City of Effingham is a member of the Illinois Municipal League (IML). The IML submitted a letter to the governor with two suggestions for modifying the plan. The first suggestion involves utilizing the original 11 regions of the Emergency Medical Services map to determine regional qualification for reopening instead of four combined regions.
The second suggestion involves a revision to the 28-day timeline for stability or a decrease in hospital admissions, reducing that timeline from 28 days to 14 days. The city is respectfully supportive of the IML request.
The city of Effingham is doing everything within its power to assist and help our businesses by processing grants, allowing parking spaces for curb side pick-up, looking at new liquor modifications, limiting open burning, promoting restaurant options on the city's Facebook page and other social media outlets and supporting efforts with unemployment assistance. Also, it is looking at existing ordinances that can be modified to support our local economy during the following phases of the plan.
