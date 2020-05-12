Churches need to safely open
Due to the virus, these are different times for all of us. We respect the fact that every person has a right to his/her own opinion. All of us of course should be concerned for our health and well being. An initial pause of activity in our nation when the virus first appeared was probably the correct response, not knowing what lay ahead.
Some of our governor’s responses after his initial lock down, however, do not seem at all equitable. We especially think it is wrong that religious services cannot be held with more than 10 people, even while many commercial activities are open to hundreds of people in the same building.
We have in mind not just God’s law, but our own fundamental civil law. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads in part: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …” The Bill of Rights, of course, has long since been applied to state governments, as well.
We believe it is time that churches that wish to do so be allowed to open. For the benefit of everyone concerned, churches should open under the current guidelines. If people can “social distance” in a box store they can do the same in a church building. We have confidence in our local pastors to make their environments safe. For example: only occupy every other pew (or row of chairs); families sit together, but at least six feet apart from other families; don’t use offering plates passed from person to person, but collection boxes at the exit doors; skip the welcome/greeting time of handshakes, etc. Pastors and church leaders can figure out the details and what works best for their congregations.
Anybody who doesn’t feel safe in this environment is, of course, free to stay home, where they may be able to listen and/or watch church services on social media. Those members will be honored just the same. There should be no pressure whatsoever for anyone to attend, but for those missing the rich feeling that comes from community worship, this is an opportunity for them to enjoy getting back to church.
We encourage our Effingham County Board and municipal authorities to do all in their power to help citizens get back into our churches. We are divinely called, and legally entitled, to worship together.
Respectfully submitted,
Dr. Ruben Boyajian, Leon Holschbach, Dave Ring, Dean Samuel, Rick Siemer, Dale Wolff.
