Did you ever wonder where tornadoes and hurricanes come from and why? Answer: the "prince" (ruler good or bad) of the power of air. (Ephesians 2:2)
The god of this world, the devil, the destroyer, whom he gives power to, has followers.
Yet God hath his way in the whirlwind. He hath the four winds in his fist. Rev 7:1: "And after these things I saw four angels standing on the four corners of the earth, holding the four winds of the earth, that the wind should not blow on the earth, nor on the sea, nor on any tree."
WE have a free choice who to follow, the prince of peace or the prince of the power of the air. Also going along with this, "when you see these things, know that the end is near."
End of what? The end of the reign of Satan. Not the earth. Yes, there will be heaven and a new earth and a new Jerusalem. But the earth will abide forever.
Self explanatory: Remove the "d" from devil and what do you have?
Pastor Loy Cash
Effingham
