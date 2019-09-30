I was born in this country, taught our children to respect authority and be proud of our freedoms and keep them safe.

I am just an old woman living out my years in an assisted living home. What I have seen from our government as a whole is lot of childish, silly abuse of our president. In my opinion, we need to clean the government up and impeach all of them.

I would like to see this nation united, as it was when I was growing up, so my children's children will have a chance to live in peace.

How sad that the greed for power has robbed us of the united nation we once had.

Mary Renshaw

Effingham

