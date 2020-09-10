A recent opinion piece by community member Jim Schultz ("America shouldn't gamble on personality to choose next president," Sept. 4, 2020) pleaded with area voters to avoid choosing the next President based on personality. I agree personalities can be irrelevant for leadership, but there’s a fine line between personality and character. We must consider character when choosing a President. Let’s consider the character of Mr. Trump.
Mr. Schultz described a metaphorical Trump as a “womanizer.” Trump stated he sexually assaults women who say “no” to him. That’s a sexual predator, not a womanizer. He’s inappropriately commented on the physique of his daughter, had multiple divorces from his unfaithfulness, and called women “fat pigs.”
Due to fraud, the Trump Foundation was disbanded and ordered to pay millions to charities. There’ve been hundreds of lawsuits by contractors that Trump refused to pay. Trump-era tax cuts heavily favored the wealthy, and provided temporary, smaller cuts for the middle class.
Trump bribed Ukraine to cheat in an election. Trump asked Russia to help cheat in an election.
Trump lied about COVID-19 and disparaged advice from experts trying to mitigate the spread, making health and economic damages exponentially worse.
This only scratches the surface of the vain, untrustworthy, and evil things Trump is and does. Our community is full of good, decent people, and being good and decent are necessary traits for the President of the United States. Trump is neither good, nor decent, and we must get our country on a better track this November by voting him out of office.
Travis Fulk
Effingham
