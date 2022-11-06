Change occurs over time, right?
I’m new to believing in, accepting of, and loving God. Which also means, the relationship I’m developing with Him is new, full of emotion, and growing in understanding every day, from every situation, and through every answered prayer. I believe the Holy Trinity answers every prayer everyone sends to them; even if we don’t enjoy the response. So i prayed, hard.
My past is dotted with sins. I use “dotted” lightly knowing my past is, at times, a solid line of one sin followed by another. No, I’m not proud of my it or habits I’ve formed after living in such dark spaces for so long. No, I’m not looking for sympathy either. I truly believe God will not only see to it I am disciplined accordingly, but he will walk beside me and then forgive me.
Being baptized at Cornerstone didn’t suddenly erase twenty years of irresponsibility, stupid choices/habits, lies I’ve told, or the feelings/lives of those I have undoubtedly hurt. Accepting Jesus as my savior was never meant to be a quick fix to my less than perfect ways either. I knew there was hard work to be done by me and my heart needed mending so difficult, only God’s expertise would suffice.
Baptism, for me, was my way of formally accepting that I needed help to be better.
Change occurs over time, right? Of course! Permanent alterations of character, the kind people notice over time, hurt deeply and take place in several steps. Please pray for me.
Elizabeth Kidd, Effingham
