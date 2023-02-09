Building confidence and character
This week the Effingham Home show put on a Lego building competition. Our grandchildren participated. They were so nervous and excited at the same time. Each of them had their own set of Legos. They were all allotted 30 minutes to build a house.
I do have to tell you, there were very creative minds in the competition. This was very good for the kids to build their confidence and character as well. We explained to the kiddos, even though this is a real competition, someone will win and others will loose. We were trying to build their character by letting them know they needed to be just as happy for the one next door if they did not place.
It is so important to build character and discipline at a young age.
In a couple weeks we will be beginning Lent. How is your character? Do you need to build it up and strengthen it? There are so many ways to build your character.
One way to start is to Pray, Fast and do almsgiving for Lent. Praying and fasting are always good disciplines. They help you when you are being tempted in this “Me, Me” world. Set a schedule to pray extra each week. How about fasting? Fasting can be from anything; maybe put the cell phones down at certain times or don’t have them at supper table at all. Fast from all electronics. Take the time by sitting at the dinner table and just listening to the kiddos talk and help build their own character.
Talk to them about praying a little more each day.
Talk to them about fasting and how when you are hungry you become stronger.
Teach them when they have a strong discipline it is easier to walk away from temptation.
Prepare for Lent, and prepare to build a strategy that will enable you to have a strong discipline to realize that God is the one we are striving to please. You should never worry about anyone else’s approval, all you need to do is discipline yourself to Live for what God has in your plan.. Easier said then done.
But if we start building our faith little by little, our character will be growing in faith and discipline and give us the strength to set our goals for eternity.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.