Pals seeks seat on Unit 50 board
Dear Teutopolis Unit 50 Voters:
I begin writing to you in hopes of garnering your vote for the upcoming election on April 6th for the school board. I am currently teaching 4th grade religion class in the grade school for my current connection to the school. Further, I am deeply guided by my Catholic faith and principals which will only strengthen the board. Currently, I am a Field Agent for the Knights of Columbus in Wabash, Coles, Clark, Edgar, and Douglas Counties while still living in Teutopolis. The perspectives I receive from fellow Catholics in these communities will add a diverse mindset to the board with my addition.
The school board is often seen as such a frivolous and thankless public office to hold. To me, the school board holds so much power over the taxing body with the hands to the lever of property taxes and so much other spending. For instance, the new high school had property tax implications and the sales tax that has been on previous ballots also hinged on school spending. In a small village like Teutopolis, the school board is the preeminent board above all else. By controlling school spending, property taxes are controlled. By controlling property taxes, a large part is played in controlling economic growth in Teutopolis, through the attractiveness towards new businesses coming to Teutopolis or families deciding to settle in Teutopolis over other communities that can offer similar lifestyles. Therefore, I do not believe that the school board is at all frivolous nor thankless in this regard.
You are still probably asking yourself, why would a single twenty – seven-year-old with no kids and a business, want to run for school board. All those characteristics are precisely what make me a perfect candidate for the Teutopolis School Board. Because I have no kids, I have no biases. Because I have no biases, I will be seated on the board with an open mind. An open mind allows me to be formed by the citizenry who want to be heard but choose not to no run for the school board. With no biases, I also do NOT seek change as so many candidates in for public office choose to run on. That is not to say I am not open to change where change is warranted, which is where the importance of an open mind becomes so vital. Change is inevitable but it does not have to be forced as change for the sake of change. I hope you all feel me on this.
I view this as a service to a community in which I was born, raised, and still living in. It is a community that I want to say I am proud to be from for generations to come. The future of the community starts with the school. The heart of our community is our school and that is why I look to make an impact where I feel the impact is most profound.
Thank you and God Bless!
Brandon Pals Teutopolis
