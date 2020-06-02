Regarding the blotting out of the cross in Effingham: Some city leaders are pulling away from God. In these trying times, we need to draw closer to God. Whose name will be blotted out of the Lamb's Book of Life? Psalms 69:28 "Let them be blotted out of the book of the living, and not be written with the righteous."
If those responsible for the removal of the cross are fearful, let them step down and someone take the helm who is not afraid.
I ask those who are responsible to let the people of Effingham decide by bringing it to a public vote, restoring the cross.
Loy Cash
Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.