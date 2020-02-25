Blagojevich can’t fool the people again
Abraham Lincoln said, “You can fool all of the people some of the time …” I remembered that quote after former Gov. Rod Blagojevich was released from prison. When he and his predecessor Gov. Ryan were in prison, I felt bad for both of their families: For Ryan because of his then ailing wife, and Blagojevich because of his growing daughters.
My feelings were selfish because it made me feel bad knowing that innocent members in both families were suffering. My hope for a show of compassion from Ryan’s and Blagojevich’s judges ignored that many less-politically connected prisoners also had grieving family members. No one was appealing for their clemency, certainly not President Trump.
Upon his release, I was happy for the Blagojevich daughters. Then I heard his homecoming speech, a few other sound bites, and his testy exchange with Anderson Cooper. My sympathy could have been better spent.
A lesser known wise and honest man than Lincoln — my dad — had his own quote for people like Blagojevich: “You can fool all of the people some of the time, and that’s enough.”
Jim Newton, Itasca
Vote Mary Miller for 15th District
Watching the Democrat presidential primary process has conﬁrmed one thing – there is no one on the Democrat ticket who can beat President Donald Trump in the election.
But we should not take anything for granted. Everyone who supports the president needs to come out and vote. It is also important that we elect people to Congress who will support the president’s America First agenda.
What good is it to re-elect President Trump if we don’t elect candidates to Congress who will help him enact his agenda?
It is imperative for every Trump supporter to vote in the Republican primary on March 17 and vote for Mary Miller for Congress. She is the one candidate who will stand ﬁrm and support our President.
Mary Miller is not a career politician. She will stand with President Trump and she will put our country ﬁrst. On March 17, please vote for Mary Miller for Congress.
Susan Petty, Effingham
Worries about election integrity
I just finished early voting, and I have zero confidence in my vote being accurately secured nor counted. After asking, I was told that the electronic ballot scanner was still in testing. Instead, they had a large, rickety “lock” box with a small slot to insert the ballot.
When the ballot is inserted, it then rests upon a shallow stack of other ballots that stack all the way up to the slot itself. The slot, while thin, is large enough that someone could reach a finger in and easily pull out a stack of ballots. In a time when election fraud is a serious problem, so much so that more and more people feel our elections are not valid, a better, more secure system could have and should have been implemented.
Shame on whomever came up with this. I voted. And I am 100% certain that it will not count or matter whatsoever.
Corey Taylor, Effingham
Support Chuck Ellington for GOP bid to 15th District
As a supporter of Republican candidate Dr. Chuck Ellington for U.S. Representative in the 15th District, I am asking your readers to vote for him in the primary on or before March 17. Dr. Ellington was my husband’s doctor for over 20 years. We found him to be intelligent, attentive, and compassionate; we grew to admire and respect him. His diagnoses were thorough; his instructions were complete and easy to understand. He patiently addressed our questions, never making us feel rushed or slighted. He wanted what was best for my husband.
Likewise, Chuck will treat his constituents in the same manner. He will listen to their concerns and serve their interests well. Dr. Ellington will research district issues and weigh all options, initiating and voting for legislation that benefits local farmers, small businesses, school districts, and governmental entities. Having his law degree will be a definite plus when evaluating the legality of proposed legislation. In short, he will represent the people in District 15 to the very best of his abilities.
Politics need not be as nasty as some would make it. Like the people in his district, Dr. Chuck loves his family, is active in his church, enjoys time with his friends and colleagues. He is quick to smile and laughs easily. We need a person like Dr. Ellington in the U.S. House for District 15. Please vote for Chuck Ellington on or before March 17.
Ann Wheeler, Sullivan
