Biden’s abortion polices are abhorrent
Jan. 27 was the International Holocaust Remembrance Day for the millions of men, women and children murdered by the Nazis. When reading an article, or watching a program about the holocaust, I scoff when I see or hear the remark, “Never Again!”
We are living a holocaust again! Three thousand innocent human beings are being murdered in killing chambers every day in America, thousands more worldwide.
And now the president signed an executive order allowing U.S. taxpayer money to fund abortions worldwide, especially in poor countries.
The dogma of Maragaret Sanger (founder of Planned Parenthood) runs deep in the Democrat Party. Democrats also hope to eliminate the Hyde Amendment. If they succeed, it would allow U.S. taxpayer money for abortions in America.
Many of the policies of Joe Biden, a Catholic, go against Catholic teachings. He is paying off his radical abortion-loving base with the blood of innocents.
Maybe some day we will have an International Abortion Remembrance Day for all the murdered babies. God willing.
Leonard Borries, Teutopolis
Thanks to an angel
My name is Dorris Blackford and I would like to thank the beautiful lady who came to my aid when I was involved in an auto accident on Friday, Feb. 5 on Fayette Avenue in Effingham. She was an Angel, and the world needs more Angels like her.
Dorris Blackford, Fairfield, Illinois
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.