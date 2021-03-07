It has become quite obvious that President Joe Biden cares nothing about the lives, well being or health of the American people. Since he first took office in January he has ended the travel ban from the majority of muslim countries, halted the construction of the much need wall along our southern border and rescinded the catch and release immigration policy. All the while knowing we have a pandemic in our country that has claimed over 500,000 lives.
After rescinding the catch and release immigration policy there has bee a total of 108 illegal immigrants that have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus after arriving in Texas from Mexico. And they are arriving in groups every day where the border wall construction was halted. This has to stop.
The lives of the American people are being put at risk. And President Joe Biden needs to held accountable.
I believe that perhaps he should be impeached and removed from office.
Randy Hicks
Cowden
