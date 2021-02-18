Biden and gun control
President Joe Biden is calling for “gun control,” but in reality it is “people control.” We will see if he breaks his oath to uphold the Constitution, including the Second Amendment.
Pastor Loy Cash, Effingham
Biden’s orders
In October Joe Biden said executive orders were a poor, dishonest way to govern. Since then he has set a record for the number of such orders. Don’t blame him too much. He’s only doing what he is told.
David Schaefer, Beecher City
