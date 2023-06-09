Regarding the story on page A5 of the EDN on June 5 about a school district in Utah, "District bans Bible in elementary, middle schools ... Committee cites vulgarity or violence."
Those kind of people don't like God or His word. (The truth.) They won't like the fire and brimstone, either, which is where they are headed. (The truth.)
Also in the news are stories that AI robots can do some things better than humans. Some fear they will be used the wrong way. Some would like to send robots to take away your freedom and protection. If so, the victims of the robots will need an effective weapon to destroy the same. Second Amendment. Self defense.
Although the EDN is liberal and and we are conservative, we start the day by reading your paper. Some tell me how moved they were by reading Part One of my early life, which you published. ("Recalling the days of my youth," Opinion Page, Aug. 26, 2022.) One man found out were are related through John Carter, one of our ancestors mentioned in the column.
May God bless and keep you in truth.
Pastor Loy Cash
Effingham
Editor's note: The EDN is neither "liberal" nor "conservative." We're glad you start the day reading the paper.
