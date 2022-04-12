Tonight is about self image. How do you view your self? Do you have to constantly put images on social media to see how many likes you can have? Are you constantly questioning: "Am I good enough?" What about your body, are you ever comfortable in your own skin?
This weekend I witnessed woman on a retreat turning around and loving themselves again. They realized that they were made in the image and likeness of our Lord, Jesus Christ. They realized that they did not need all that rubbish around them any longer. I also witnessed at a bar, individuals flipping their hair around and turning every which way to take a selfie.
God made us in his likeness. He wants us to love ourselves as much as He does. He wants us to treat our bodies with love and care. It is the only one we will be given. We need to feed it physically, mentally and spiritually. His love in unending.
Many saints reveal their spirit through beautiful pictures of helping others. Did you realize that many people take continuing education courses and are required to? They cannot miss these classes but would not even consider classes for their religion.
I am challenging you to take a step and attend a retreat and or join a bible study group. Read anything and everything to fill that hunger. When you catch yourself buying and buying material things, you really are trying to satisfy a hunger, that hunger is a relationship with Jesus himself.
We also need a more domesticated home life. A home where we can feel loved and we have sit down meals and we respect each other. A place to bring our children up knowing that Jesus is always our Savior and he always is there for us to be loved by him and our blessed families.
We all need to take the time to hug our children and family members. We need to ask ourselves: "How can we help those in society to have a better relationship with God and to have a better self image?" God is good all the time, all the time God is good. He loves you, for just you.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
