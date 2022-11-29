We are at the threshold of eternity. We are in the last days. Every day is uncertain.
Nuclear war could break out at any time. Time to examine ourselves. Are we ready?
Is God calling you? It's something you want. Something missing in your life. It's free to us. The Lamb of God paid with his life.
Conditions?
You only have to believe God sent his Son to die for our sins. He took our place on the cross and was in the grave three days and three nights and rose on the third day. Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
Baptism? Go to a man of God at the church of your choice. I have baptized in area churches and Lake Sara.
Just as I am, just as I am, without one plea, but that thy blood was shed for me, and that Thou bid me come to Thee. O Lamb of God, I come! I come!
Pastor Loy Cash
Effingham
