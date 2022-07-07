Are you satisfied with Biden now?
All you Never-Trumpers that would not vote for Trump, are you satisfied with Biden?
You were so afraid to vote for Trump because you thought he was too radical. Don’t you think Biden is too radical the other way? Although, I don’t think Biden knows what he’s doing. He is totally destroying the country. I don’t know where we will be after another two years of his term.
A few months ago, someone wrote to the Effingham Daily News and confused children with puppies, talking about what cruel people do with them when they have too many. How could this person be so ignorant? Babies are people with souls, and they are human. I am getting sick and tired of the women on TV whining and complaining because they may not have the liberty to kill their babies. I don’t know if they are human. I never thought that these mothers would act like that for the right to kill their babies. What kind of people are they?
The churches in this country should’ve put a stop to abortion when it was legalized. Where were they? The Democrat party, the party of abortion, should’ve been condemned immediately.
By the way, you people who voted for Biden, I hope you enjoy the price of gas. Biden must be the laughing stock of the world.
God Bless Trump.
The churches should get behind him.
Gerald Borries, Teutopolis
