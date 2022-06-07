The recent pieces appearing in the paper on the Opinion Page prompted my own thoughts regarding the ongoing shootings in our country. I agree that guns are not the sole reason for it, but I do not fathom how we can say they aren't even part of the problem.
Twenty six years ago, a man walked into Dunblane Primary School and murdered 16 children and their teacher. Soon after, the UK passed stricter gun laws. There have been NO SCHOOL SHOOTINGS in the UK since.
Furthermore, the U.S. ranks Number 1 in school shootings, with no other country even coming close to our number of incidences. These are facts to ponder.
Yes, mental-health support for students – and parents, too – nutritional concerns, and the inherent problems surrounding the social media milieu should factor into the equation. But don't other developed countries deal with these same issues?
The AFT & NEA, two of the largest teachers' organizations representing millions of educators and staff, and of which I am a retired member, are opposed to arming teachers for a myriad of reasons.
Automatic assault rifles were developed for the military, not civilians. Their utter destruction is evident in the details that emerged from Uvalde, Texas. DNA was required to identify students. Heartbreaking!
Pros and cons of current gun legislation should be weighed, but in the end, it is difficult for people to change their minds when presented with information that contradicts what they believe.
Are we all ready for the challenge now? I pray we are.
Judy Lee
Effingham
