An outpouring of support on homelessness issue
On Sept. 30, 2019, I was part of a panel discussion on the topic of homelessness. I prepared myself for the discussion by reflecting on my own ideas, gathering statistics and using the knowledge gained from working with the homeless population. In all aspects, I should have been ready and confident. There was only one thing – I couldn’t prepare for the audience’s questions and reactions to the topic.
Did the people in Effingham consider homelessness an issue in our rural area? Do people support the work we do to assist people facing homeless situations? Was the panel going to have to prove homelessness exists in Effingham and there is a need for assistance or was the audience going to be supportive and seeking information about homelessness?
Thankfully, there was an outpouring of support and people looking to help find a solution to homelessness. Prior to Sept. 30, 2019, I wasn’t sure if the general public gave much thought to rural homelessness but approximately 40 people attended the discussion and showed a desire to help address homelessness here in Effingham County.
I am full of gratitude knowing there are at least 40 people that are willing to walk beside community service providers in meeting the needs of homeless people in our communities. C.E.F.S. is a Community Action Agency which means we are looking to provide services that improves the entire community.
The Community Action Promise:
“Community Action changes peoples’ lives, embodies the spirit of hope, improves communities and makes America a better place to live. We care about the entire community and we are dedicated to helping people help themselves and each other.”
Please consider joining fellow community members to improve the lives of homeless people, give hope and make Effingham a better place to live for the entire community. Help us help others so they can be productive in helping others which in return will make the entire Effingham community stronger.
Cindy Mayer
Outreach Director at C.E.F.S.
