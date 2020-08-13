Communism means a society where ALL property is publicly owned and EACH person WORKS and is paid according to their abilitles and needs per Karl Marx of Russia.
Socialism means almost the same thing. In Marxist Theory, a transitional social state between the OVERTHROW of CAPITALISM and realization of COMMUNISM.
Capitalism means an economic and political system in which a Country’s trade and industry are controlled by private owners for profit rather than by the State.
How does a Capitalist Country move to a Communist Country? Simple ... by the politicians promising free health care, free education, guaranteed wages, equal pay, free everything. The State will take care of you, but it DOESN’T work. Look at all the Communist Countries around the world. Why are all those people trying to get into the United States, some are even dying while trying to get here.
Farmers, are you ready to give up all YOUR? Businesses, are you willing to give up YOUR business? Welfare people, are you ready to go to work WHEN, WHERE AND FOR HOW MUCH the STATE tells you?
Whenever a politician stands up there and tells you he or she is going to give you all these things free, they are LYlNGl There is NO such thing as FREE. What they GIVE to one, they TOOK from another. The politicians DO NOT pay for anything. YOU the taxpayer do. So every time they say they are giving something away, get YOUR checkbook out. YOU are going to pay for it. Remember, YOU ARE THE GOVERNMENT so stop and THINK before you vote this November 3rd.
Charles Heuerman
Teutopolis
