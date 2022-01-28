Alternatives urged for Grain Belt Express overhead lines
Illinois’ clean energy bill, the Energy Transaction Act (PA 102-0662), signed into law in September, 2021 granted Grain Belt Express the ability to construct high voltage direct current transmission lines in Illinois using the right of eminent domain.
While the proposed project has plans to build overhead transmission lines which are unsightly to the citizens, disruptive to the farmers, wildlife/animal migration patterns and inherently subjected to routine maintenance and weather related issues, there are alternatives available.
One alternative is to build/bury the transmission lines along the right of way of public highways. Route 36 which crosses Illinois from east to west is one such possibility. The State would then receive any payments that the company intended to pay related to this project which would help reduce the State’s outstanding debt.
Another alternative is to bury the transmission lines along the proposed routes. In fact, Invenergy the ultimate parent of Grain Belt is already engaged in such a project in the State of New York – Clean Path NY.
There is another proposed HVDC project in Northern Illinois, Soo Green RR, which outlines their plans to bury their transmission lines next to railroad lines. You may view the four minute video at https://www.soogreenrr.com/project-overview/
The law requires that Grain Belt Express hold three meetings in each county affected to receive public comment concerning the project. These meetings are to begin in February. For Cumberland County, there is a meeting Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Greenup Municipal Building. For Shelby County, there is a meeting Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Strasburg Community Building.
We urge you to let Grain Belt Express know that you favor the alternative options to the overhead transmission lines.
David Buckman, President, Block Grain Belt Express Illinois
