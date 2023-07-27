City officials and citizens, here is something to consider that would be low in cost and high in benefits. For "mosquito control," spend that money on mosquito traps instead of chemicals and the truck and sprayer manpower that contributes to more air pollution. We are finding out (sometimes too late) what chemicals can do.
The citizens can pitch in an volunteer to put out the traps. THis would target the pesky disease-carrying mosquito and not harm the other insects. (Pollinators, bees, butterflies, etc.) Also, have someone make Purple Martin houses to be put in the city. (Good ecology.) This would make Effingham a first and a light to other cities.
Pastor Loy Cash
Effingham
