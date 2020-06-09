This goes out to all those costumers of the City of Altamont water system.
In case you haven’t heard or if you have, the City will be having a customer-wide town hall meeting on June 22 at 7 p.m. This meeting is to have an open forum on what the City has been discussing and planning to improve the city’s water distribution system.
This system is in critical need of an upgrade. The major and original water distribution part of the system is past 100 years old. That means old metal pipes with 100 years of wear and tear and other items of growth in the pipes. This system is currently meeting the highest quality standards, set by the USEPA and ILEPA. However, meeting these quality standards is getting harder and harder to meet, due to what is going on inside this aged system.
This town hall meeting is designed for you, the customer, to come and learn what the City is planning and to inform you of what this means to you as a customer. We are at the final stages of planning and need to move forward, but, I wanted you all to be able to come to the City and ask your questions concerning this project.
I ask, that if you have any questions, send them to me at; tvsling62@gmail.com, so the City and the Engineer can be able to give you an answer at the meeting.
There are several main benefits to this system-wide upgrade, which, in the long run, will make your water better than what it is now.
Hope to see you at the meeting.
Todd V Slingerland
Water Commissioner
City of Altamont
