Addressing unrest in the world
Regarding the letter in the Effingham Daily News on Dec. 19 by Billy Warner, “Facts don’t lie.” True, facts don’t lie – but people lie about the facts.
Regarding unrest in the world: In a nutshell, it’s all about the mind. The Divine Mind of Christ versus the mind of the Adversary. The Word tells us everything that is, was made by God, who is Spirit.
The Mind of God said, Gen. 1: “Let there be light.” And it was so.
Christ tells us, “Man shall not live by bread alone but by every Word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.” Matthew 4:4.
Matthew 6:27: “Which of you by taking thought can add one cubit unto his stature?”
His mind is unsearcable. THe love and power that made the universe was condesned into a flesh by man who visited Abraham and killed the fatted calf and that great spirit had dinner with Abraham in the form of flesh.
St. John 1:14: “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.”
Joel 2:32: “whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be delivered.” Also Acts 2:21: “Whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
Pastor Loy Cash, Effingham
