The two contrasting stories on the front page of the Effingham Daily News on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2022 were heartbreaking and shocking.
"Heron Rescued" told of the great lengths the residents of Lake Sara went to help a Blue Heron frozen in the ice on the lake and the compassion and care they felt in in freeing the bird and giving it medical care.
The other story, "Illinois the abortion capital of the US," gave the awful statistics that in the past six months there has been a 300% increase in women coming from 31 states to access abortions because of the unlimited restrictions on abortions in Illinois. There was even a law passed in 2021 ending parental notification of a minor seeking an abortion, signed by our governor.
The article quotes sources people saying abortion providers and the government of Illinois are working to draw women here from across the region for abortions.
This is NOT something our state should be proud of. We should all be against the senseless, cruel killing of babies.
Why is our state putting so much emphasis on abortion as a right of women's reproductive healthcare and completely ignoring the healthcare and life of the aborted baby?
I am so thankful for the Family Life Center in Effingham. They give care and help to babies and pregnant women in our area.
A baby should be looked upon as a blessing, a joy, a miracle, a gift from God, instead of being treated as an inconvenience, a burden, like a disease to be gotten rid of.
We should all be teaching our children morality, compassion, love of God and our neighbor, right from wrong and the consequences of our actions.
But most of all: Respect for EVERY LIFE!
How ironic that we rush to help an injured bird but turn a blind eye to the murder of innocent babies.
Linda Harvey
Newton
