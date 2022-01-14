This month the Effingham County Board is expected to vote on who will be providing ambulance services in our community for the next three years. I find the timing and basis for making such a decision simply inexplicable during our current public health crisis.
The current provider, Abbott EMS, has been contracted with the County since 2017. During its 5-year tenure with Effingham County, Abbott EMS has established itself as a true leader in the community. Deciding to do away with a ground ambulance provider who is well-established and has strong professional relationships with area healthcare facilities seems puzzling. It is a decision that the County Board has produced very little evidence for, in my opinion. Additionally, to try and transition service from one provider to another at a time when the United States is averaging 700,000 daily new cases of COVID-19 seems to blatantly disregard public safety.
Abbott EMS is a credentialed provider in Illinois EMS Region 6 – an accreditation that represents an investment in public health and safety. The process includes vehicle and equipment inspections, rigorous testing and yearly continuing education requirements for Abbott EMS employees. Will a new provider be able to achieve this kind of accreditation before being placed in charge of care for our community? This is a question I pose to the County Board.
Abbott has also exceeded national on-time performance standards for ambulances services in the U.S. by five percent and has been compliant with its contract for 911 response for the past 5-years. Those kinds of stats are virtually unheard of, given that most ambulance providers are facing long delays because of rising hospitalizations and infections from COVID-19.
Finally, has the Board taken Abbott’s business relationship with Air Evac Lifeteam into consideration? Both organizations are a part of Global Medical Response. While this may not mean much to the average person, to me, it means continuity of care between local emergency medical transportation providers and enhanced service to our community.
And although the County Board has indicated an interest in signing a six-month contract extension with Abbott to successfully transition the contract, I have concerns that moving to a new ambulance provider altogether will have a significant impact on the delivery of emergency medical care in the community. Is that a risk that the County Board is willing to take?
I urge the members of the board to reevaluate their decision and to consider the health and safety of Effingham’s 35,000 residents during the pandemic.
Joseph Thies
Operations Manager
Abbott EMS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.