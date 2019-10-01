A scandalous sham to win
back the White House?Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the liberal Democrats are at it once again. They are on another witch hunt looking to impeach President Trump. This time over a phone call with the Ukraine President that a so called whistleblower thought was inappropriate.
However the information that the so called whistleblower gave about the phone call was not what he or she witnessed firsthand by themselves. It was given to them by someone else. So how can anyone be sure or even trust that this person is telling the truth? And why is it that this persons identity hasn’t revealed to the American people or the President?
I believe both have a right to know. Because if this person is telling the truth, they certainly have nothing to be ashamed of. So why hide their identity?
I think the answer to that question is they are lying or perhaps don’t even exist. Or perhaps a scandalous sham by the Democrats, in hopes to win back the White House in 2020.
Randy Hicks
Cowden
