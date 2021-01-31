Landfill 33 is estimated to be at capacity in two to three years. Now is Effingham County Board’s opportunity to vote NO and the residents' opportunity to voice concerns with allowing a new landfill to be placed in this unsuitable location where it impedes upon the land, families, and the value of the Effingham community and its residents.
Landfills are known to be problematic. They are unsightly, noisy, dirty, dusty, and odorous. They pollute the air, soil, and water in surrounding areas. People in the Effingham area know about this firsthand. Simply drive out of Effingham on Willow street, which turns into Route 33 towards Dietrich, go over Salt Creek Bridge and up the hill. Look to the right and you will notice Landfill 33, rising nearly 650 feet above sea level and less than two miles from city limits. If the wind is right, you might smell the landfill prior to seeing it, or you might notice dozens of buzzards soaring in the surrounding air, waiting to dive down and feed on the odiferous and unkempt food source that lies below.
Landfills are problematic not only during their life of operation but for decades to come after completion. The current landfill already has issues and countless citations for uncovered garbage, leaked contaminants wreaking havoc on surrounding wildlife, uncontrolled odors, and more. The same operations will transition into the new landfill, providing a platform for continued landfill systems failures.
The proposed landfill site is being forced upon those who owned land and built homes in the area long before this new landfill proposal. The previous landfill stands a half-mile or less away from nearby residents. The approval of the new site would put these residents within 537 FEET of heaps of trash from seven counties, which is absolutely unacceptable.
It is time to find a more suitable site for a landfill and/or transfer station. The cost to Effingham residents, despite previous claims, does not show significant increase. Let’s unite and ask elected officials to vote NO to the new proposed landfill site. Public comment period ends at 4 p.m. on Feb. 8. You can submit comments/concerns in person, by mail, or by email to the Effingham County Clerks Office. The Effingham County Board will be voting on this matter in the near future.
Effingham County Circuit Clerk
120 West Jefferson Ave #101, Effingham, IL 62401
(217) 342-4065
Email: countyclerk@co.effingham.il.us
Joseph Garland
Effingham
