James Madison: "All men having power ought to be mistrusted."
Benjamin Franklin: “There is scarce a king in a hundred who would not, if he could, follow the example of Pharoah – get first all the people’s money, then all their lands, and then make them and their children servants forever.”
John Adams: “Without the great political virtues of humility, patience, and moderation … every man in power becomes a ravenous beast of prey.”
James Madison in Federalist #51 stated, "If men were angels, no government would be necessary."
But government is necessary, because men are not angels. We also need to be protected from the government.
The Bible tells us that man is fallen and steeped in sin and corruption, "For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God." (Romans 3:23)
Virtually all the murderous dictatorships in the world began with the Great Promise of what the leaders would do for the people or give the people. Socialists and Progressives?
Ed Eckert
Effingham
