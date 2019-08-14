Regarding the local column in the EDN on Aug. 13 by Dr. James Wright ("We must begin to love our neighbor," A4.) He writes mostly of the love of God. But let us not overlook the fact that God is the God of Love, but also the God of Wrath.
I think what he is trying to say is that in times of old the kingdom of God was taken by force. There was and are holy wars. But there is a time coming: "Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the Lord."
The battle is not ours, but the Lord's. We are a Christian nation. In God we trust. Let's not water it down. There is sin in the church. Heresies, adultery, iniquities.
Matthew 24:12: "And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold."
Luke 13:27: "But he shall say, I tell you, I know you not whence ye are; depart from me, all ye workers of iniquity."
Iniquity is mentioned 273 times in the K.J. Holy Bible. Shouldn't we be talking about that and fix it and not just gloss over it and turn a blind eye to it by saying He is a good God, but go on doing un-Godly things?
Hebrews 1:7: " ... and his ministers a flame of fire."
Loy Cash
Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.